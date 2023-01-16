Centenary dinner provides fitting finale to Reaseheath100

Reaseheath College’s 100th birthday celebrations closed with a Centenary Dinner for 300 guests linked by a shared experience of the Nantwich land-based college.

A mix of local dignitaries, industry partners, governors, alumni and former and present staff and students celebrated the event, which concluded a busy programme of Reaseheath100 activities.

Sustainability was the theme with Reaseheath’s own produce influencing the menu and home grown or locally sourced talent providing entertainment.

Catering was overseen by Reaseheath’s executive chef Lisa Collis and Master of Ceremonies duties were performed by Trudie McGuiness, Assistant Principal (Performance and Progress).

Guests were also impressed with floral arrangements created by floristry students and staff.

And entertainment included an operatic performance from Twm Tegid Brunton, a former Forestry and Arboriculture student now in his third year of studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Cutting of the centenary cake was done by principal Marcus Clinton and past principals Meredydd David and Vic Croxson.

Chair of Governors David Pearson CBE said Reaseheath’s progress over the past 100 years had been a success story.

He said the college had stayed ahead of the curve to meet the needs of industry partners and their workforces and that this would continue to be an important aspect of the college’s future role.

In his after dinner speech, Principal Marcus Clinton told guests it was a personal honour to be Reaseheath’s sixth principal.

He said: “All events and activities which have celebrated the story of Reaseheath’s past and future matter.

“The college has made an enormous difference to so many people and this is an occasion for us to pause and reflect on the tremendous work carried out by so many over the years.

“It has also been wonderful to see guests catching up with old friends and colleagues.”