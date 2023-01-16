Drop-in event for views on Crewe in “Mini-Holland” scheme

Cheshire East Council is to host a drop-in session to outline how an area of Crewe can be made more attractive as part of a “Mini-Holland” programme.

Plans include creating better routes for those walking, cycling, or using public transport.

CEC is one of 19 local authorities to receive funding from the Department for Transport’s “Mini-Holland” programme to carry out a feasibility study in an area to the south-west of Crewe town centre.

A consultation was launched in November asking residents, business owners and people who travel or work around the area what they think the challenges currently are, and the potential measures that could be put in place.

The council is now inviting people to a drop-in session at Crewe Lifestyle Centre on Saturday January 21 from 10am-4pm.

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “Mini-Holland schemes improve how streets are used and aim to make them as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as their Dutch equivalents.

“Through our consultation we have already received some invaluable feedback and suggestions, and I would like to thank all those who have taken part.

“By holding this drop-in session, we hope to hear from even more people and those that attend will be able to speak to members of our project team, who will be on hand to answer any questions they may have.”

The area for the scheme lies between Victoria Avenue in the north, and Gresty Lane, Shavington in the south, and includes Woolstanwood, Wistaston Green, the area around Cheshire College South and West, and streets leading off from Mill Street.

Measures introduced through schemes elsewhere in the country have included new and attractive public spaces and redesigning streets, reducing people’s dependency on using a car so it reduces pollution, traffic and congestion.

The schemes have also seen streets transformed into places where people can interact and socialise, have supported local regeneration programmes, and have made it safer for residents to make more localised journeys, such as to work or to access healthcare services.

No specific proposals are being put forward at this stage for how a scheme could be introduced in Crewe.

To respond to the consultation, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/creweactivetravel and follow the link to fill in the online form by January 31.