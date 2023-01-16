What’s On at Crewe Lyceum in January and February

Crewe Lyceum have lined up a host of entertainment throughout January and February to blow away the post-Christmas blues.

Here is there latest list of shows and productions. For more details visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Bowie Experience, Saturday 21 January, 7:30PM

Celebrate the sound and vision of David Bowie with all the hits from A to Ziggy. The show continues to amaze with astounding attention to detail, bringing the Golden Years of David Bowie to stage. So, put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance!

Tickets £28.50

Buffy Revamped, Monday 23 January, 7:30PM

Seventy minutes. Seven seasons. One Spike.

Fresh from an award-winning run at Edinburgh Fringe, this fast-paced new production brings you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Tickets £25

Psychic Sally, Wednesday 25 January, 7:30PM

The nation’s favourite psychic is back on tour! Sally says ‘take your seats, relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you’. With Sally’s love, laughter and warmth, this show is a unique evening not to be missed.

This show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.

Tickets £29

Magic of Motown, Thursday 26 January, 7:30PM

You will be going Loco Down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations,The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.

Tickets £32

David O’Doherty: whoa is me, Friday 27 January, 8PM

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets £27

The Adult Panto: Cinderella and her Naughty Buttons, Saturday 28 January, 7:30 PM

Back on the road for their 19th year, the Market Theatre Company are out to corrupt another fairy-tale classic beyond recognition! It’s an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume.

Tickets £21.50

The Smartest Giant in Town, Sunday 29 January, 1PM & 3:30PM

Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. George wishes he wasn’t the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it’s time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he’s the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

Tickets £15

Gareth Gates: The Best of Frankie Valli, Tuesday 31 January, 7:30 PM

Gareth Gates joins cast members from the smash-hit Tony award winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ and other hit West End shows to celebrate the timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time. Supported by an exceptional live band, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is guaranteed to leave you saying Oh, What A Night!

Tickets £32.50

Brine Leas School presents; Grease the Musical, Thursday 2 – Friday 3 February, 7:30 PM

Brine Leas present through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) www.theatricalrights.co.uk

Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One that I Want, Sandy and Grease used by arrangement with Robert Stigwood.

Tickets £15

Think Floyd, Saturday 4 February, 7.30 PM

Think Floyd’s brand-new show features the whole range of classic Pink Floyd from Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, Meddle and much more. Backed by an impressive laser light show, they faithfully recreate the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd live on stage.

Tickets £29.50

The Glenn Miller & The Big Band Spectacular, Sunday 5 February, 3PM

The big band music that filled dancehalls is brought to life by the hardest swinging band in the UK! Hear million-selling songs from the 40s and 50s, with pieces by Glenn Miller, Charlie Barnet and Count Basie plus the songs made famous by Sinatra, Dean Martin and more. It’s two hours down memory lane to start your feet tapping.

Tickets £27.50

Tap Factory, Wednesday 8 February, 7:30PM

Take 12 oil barrels, one stepladder, four bins and a bucket. Blend with the breath-taking tap dancing of eight male performers. The result is Tap Factory, a potent cocktail of dance, acrobatics, music and comedy that is a must-see show for all the family.

High-energy dance, explosive percussion and awe-inspiring acrobatics collide in dazzling fusion of live music and choreography, as the company give new life to the most ordinary of objects in a show guaranteed to rattle the senses and set your toes tapping.

Tickets £30.50

Vampires Rock, Thursday 9 February, 7:30 PM

From the producers of Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story comes the classic rock musical sensation that’s been rocking the nation for 20 years. Starring Steve Steinman and an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, enjoy classic rock anthems from Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more.

Tickets £35.50