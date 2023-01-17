Detectives probe reports of sexual assault of girl, 15, in Wistaston

Detectives are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wistaston.

It’s said to have happened on Oak Tree Walk, Wistaston, sometime between 2.40pm to 3pm yesterday (January 16).

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, is currently being supported by specialist officers.

The suspect is a man, described as aged late 20s, slim build, brown/red hair, a scar under his eye and stretcher piercings in both ears.

At the time of the incident he was wearing frameless glasses, dark blue jeans, a burgundy coloured jumper and a mustard Trespass jacket.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may aid their investigation.

Detective Inspector Victoria Shelton said: “We understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community but I want to make it clear, we are doing all we can to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“Residents will see a number of officers around the local area in the coming days and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to an officer.

“A number of enquiries are underway, including CCTV, and as part of these, we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen something that didn’t look quite right, to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to a dog walker who was seen in the area around the time and may have witnessed something that didn’t look quite right.

“The same goes to anyone who may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it here quoting IML 1457696 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously