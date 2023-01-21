Nantwich firm Fabulosa launches new “value” range

Nantwich firm Fabulosa has launched a new “value” product range called “Simply Fabulosa”.

Company bosses say the range aims to “mitigate the impact of the increasing cost of living on consumers”.

The new collection consists of four ready to use cleaning sprays priced at 59p per 350ml bottle.

Its new bathroom cleaner, kitchen cleaner, multi-surface cleaner and vinegar cleaner sprays are available in Home Bargains.

Adam Burnett, Group Marketing Director at Fabulosa, said: “Affordability, together with fragrance and efficacy, is central to Fabulosa.

“As a consumer-centric brand, in the current economic climate we are endeavouring to ensure essential cleaning products are available and affordable to households across the UK.

“The launch of Simply Fabulosa means we are now able to offer our customers greater value across their favourite products, providing an opportunity to save without sacrifice, whilst further broadening the appeal of our brand.

“From our luxury for less proposition with our existing and highly successful House of Fabulosa range, to the new

Simply Fabulosa value collection, we can now more confidently than ever say Fabulosa has a product and fragrance for every nose, for every need, and for every budget.”

Since launching in 2019, Fabulosa has focused its fragrances on alternative lifestyle sectors, including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body), as well as surface care, air care, laundry care and other ranges including car care and garden care.

The brand also has a presence in European retail chains at 3,000 locations across the continent, including France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, The Czech Republic, Austria and Italy.