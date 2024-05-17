Crewe & District Writers’ Circle to celebrate 60th anniversary

Crewe and District Writers’ Circle are celebrating six decades of creativity with a ’60th Anniversary Party’ on June 14, writes Jonathan White.

The celebration, from 6:30-9pm, will take place at Poppy’s community restaurant in the Hope & Beams Centre on Broad Street, Crewe.

It will include an open-mic, readings from guest poets Roger Elkin and Mary Williams, a short quiz and refreshments.

Tickets are £5 including a buffet.

Crewe & District Writers’ Circle was founded in 1964.

It started as a writing course when one of its members, German-born Waltraud Field, wanted to improve her English.

The group enjoyed sharing their work together so decided to found the Circle to continue to encourage each other in their endeavours.

Waltraud wrote poetry, articles and short stories both in English and her mother tongue, and was firstly a passionate and enthusiastic member, Treasurer and finally Chair.

She supported and encouraged other writers and members of the Circle, as she felt she had been supported and encouraged.

Waltraud played a leading role until her death in 2019, after 55 years of tireless service to the Circle.

The Circle members paid tribute to Waltraud by naming the annual “Waltraud Field International Poetry Competition” in her memory.

Many members who are published authors have worked in schools, performed readings for local groups, attended community events and run workshops and writers’ days.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at the Hopes & Beams Centre on Broad Street in Crewe, starting 7.30pm.

For further information relating to Crewe and District Writers’ Circle, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Creweanddistrictwriterscircle or https://crewedistrictwriterscircle.yourwebsitespace.com/