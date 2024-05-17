Nantwich residents join forces for new River Weaver steering group

A number of Nantwich residents have united to devise a plan to safeguard the River Weaver in the town.

“The Weaver Steering Group” has been formed at the initiative of town councillor Anna Burton and will report to Nantwich Town Council.

Those in the group are drawn from a range of bodies including the Environment Agency, Sustainable Nantwich, Nantwich Angling Society and even the Women’s Institute, which recently resolved that ‘clean rivers for recreation’ should be one of its key aims for the future.

Cllr Burton said: “We welcome anyone who has the well-being of the river at heart.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the look of the river—walking its banks, fishing, even swimming.

“So one of the areas we are studying is trees and vegetation near the water.

“And careful planting and good management can reduce the risk of flooding.

“But we are also concerned with the quality of the water itself. We want to see water quality in the river improved.”

Jeremy Herbert, of Sustainable Nantwich, added: “Recent incidents of pollution in the river have shocked the group.

“In common with most waterways in the UK, the quality of water has deteriorated in the last few years and we want to do something about that.”

The group is now looking for contributions from as wide a range of people as possible.

If you have some expertise you feel could be helpful, contact the Town Clerk at Nantwich Town Council, email [email protected] or ring 1270 619224.

The Group is now inviting local landowners along the River Weaver in and around Nantwich to join them in their meetings.