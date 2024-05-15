Cheshire East Council could be discriminating against older people with its plans to make all but one car parks in Nantwich cashless.

That was the claim made at Nantwich Town Council, as they discussed CEC’s bid to make all car parks cashless apart from Snow Hill.

On all other council-run car parks, users would have to pay for by debit card or via a parking app on a mobile device.

But town councillors blasted the plans when they met last week, and have called on Cheshire East to rethink.

The topic was raised by member of the public David Marren, a former councillor.

He told the meeting: “This is potentially discriminatory against people who are of a certain age who struggle with technology or can’t afford a smart phone.

“And I want the town council to make this known in their response.”

Cllr Peter Groves agreed, adding: “I have the same concerns about this.

“I am concerned about the Civic car park being cashless. I use it almost every day and I see a lot of people my age and older using it.

“A lot do not have a smart phone, and even if they did some are not able to use apps.

“When it went cashless during Covid, many I know went to Whitchurch instead where they could pay with cash or park for free.

“I’m not convinced just having Snow Hill as cash car park is adequate, and we should consider asking Cheshire East to make the Civic car park cash as well.”

Cllr Geoff Smith said most people have debit cards, but the problem was the time it takes to use the machines.

“I’ve been in a queue for a while waiting for people who can’t read the instructions on the machines,” he added.

“There are problems using all forms of payment.”

Cllr Arthur Moran admitted as a member of the highways and transport committee on Cheshire East that he had voted the plan through.

He said the plan – to have just one cash car park in each town across the borough – would save Cheshire East around £100,000 a year.

Cllr Caroline Kirkham said: “I fully support Cllr Groves, this is the wrong decision. I’m fairly tech savvy, but I would use cash every time.

“People feel insecure at times using cashpoints with their cards – people do feel vulnerable.

“Snow Hill is also free after 3pm so people don’t have to pay then anyway.”

Cllr Groves added: “They need to look at this through the eyes of those not so young anymore, and use some common sense.”

The council agreed to request CEC consider making keeping Civic Centre car park cash payments as well as Snow Hill.