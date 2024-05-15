Nantwich horse trainer lands her first win at Cheltenham

A young Nantwich horse trainer is celebrating her first race win – at the iconic course at Cheltenham.

Hannah Roach, 22, won with a horse she only bought and started training a year ago, called Iskandar Pecos.

Delighted family watched on as she galloped to victory in the Holland Cooper Intermediate Final.

Her mum Jill said: “He ran in three Point-to-Points and three Hunterchases, being placed in three and winning three.

“All the family attended Cheltenham on the 3rd of May to see the horse run and he did us all proud as he won in style!

“What an achievement to be only 22 years old and to have trained, owned and ran a horse at Cheltenham and for it to win.

“Hannah has always had a love for horses, but she has worked very hard to achieve her dream and ‘dreams do come true’.”

Hannah, a former Highfields Academy and Malbank High School student, also attended Reaseheath College.

She started riding aged six and then when she was 10 she took it up as a hobby, attending Darlington Stables in Sandbach on a Saturday.

At 15 she attended Cheshire Riding School in Northwich and started to obtain her BHS qualifications. She also had some private lessons close by in Marbury.

When she left school at 16, she studied on the NVQ Equine Course at Reaseheath and secured an apprenticeship in a local racing yard as a groom/workrider.

After six years, she had the opportunity of becoming the trainer.

She currently rides, schools and trains around 10 horses in total and is now her full-time job.

Hannah had only had Iskandar Pecos a week when he ran his first race for her in a Maiden Point to Point at Bangor Racecourse and came second.

He then won his maiden at Askham Bryan College in Yorkshire a few weeks later and ran again at Tabley Point to Point to win.