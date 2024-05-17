Cheshire College to open its doors for community fun day

Cheshire College is to open its doors tomorrow to host a Community Fun Day.

The event will take place at Cheshire College’s Crewe campus on Dane Bank Avenue as well as campuses in Ellesmere Port and Chester from 11am-2pm.

The free event, which attracted hundreds of visitors in 2023, will include food and drinks, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, and live entertainment.

Local businesses, volunteer groups, and charities will be present to promote what they do and sell their products and services.

Cheshire College will also have stalls dedicated to part-time courses for 19+ students, giving parents and other adult visitors the chance to explore their options for further study.

Deputy Principal Helen Nellist said: “Community Fun Day is one of our favourite events of the year, as it really brings friends, families, and local communities together.

“Our Campuses sit at the heart of their respective communities, and this is an opportunity for us to open our doors to everyone, including people who might not have had a chance to visit us before.

“We’re excited for everyone to see what a diverse, welcoming, and cutting-edge College we are!”

Free copies of Cheshire College’s new 2024/25 adult course guide will be available for guests.

Anyone wanting to apply for an adult part-time course can visit https://www.ccsw.ac.uk/Adult-learners/