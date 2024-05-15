Funeral of Brine Leas headteacher David Cole set for May 29

The funeral of Brine Leas headteacher David who died suddenly will take place at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on May 29.

The 52-year-old died at his home in Willaston last month, sending shockwaves through the community.

Brine Leas opened two books of condolence at the school for people to pen their memories and tributes.

Today, a notice from local funeral directors AW Burrows & Son said the funeral service will take place at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich on Wednesday 29th May, at 1.30pm.

The notice added: “It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected loss of Dave at home in Willaston, aged 52 years.

“Beloved Husband of Nicola, much loved Father of James and Edward, Dearest Son of Kath & the late Mike, Dear Son-In-Law of Pat and Alan, a loved Brother-In-Law of Katy and Jonathan and by marriage Steve & Charlotte, Dear Uncle to Matt and Tom.

“Much missed and respected Head Teacher and Colleague at Brine Leas School, Nantwich and the wider Cheshire East Education Authority where he was held in such high esteem. Loved and missed by so many.

“Family flowers only, donations if desired please for The British Heart Foundation and The Tank Museum, Bovington.”