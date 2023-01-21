Rocky Horror Show 50th anniversary tour heads to Crewe Lyceum

The 50th anniversary of smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show will see it tour the UK this year – arriving at Crewe Lyceum in July.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates half a century of partying with this special anniversary production.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

This celebratory tour has sold-out from Tel Aviv, Milan, Rome and Trieste.

The tour will continue throughout 2023, and arrives in South Cheshire and plays at the Lyceum between July 10-15.

Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

Producer Howard Panter said: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road.

“Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years!

Richard O’Brien said: “Back in the 1970s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

“To be celebrating fifty years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

“The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply thrilling.

“The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba is to don his fishnets as he returns to the role of Brad Majors.

Oduba said: “I can’t wait to reunite with my Rocky family, reprising my role as Brad Majors. There is just nothing quite like the Rocky Horror Show.

“I had the most incredible time touring the country last year, so to slip on the heels and zip up my corset again on the 50th anniversary of this iconic show will be so special.

“I can’t wait to Time Warp again at the Peacock Theatre, it’s going to be epic!”

The cast also includes West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde), Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May), Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) and Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

The show has been directed by Christopher Luscombe.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet.

When their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation – meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

For ticket details visit rockyhorror.co.uk or crewelyceum.co.uk

(pics by David Freeman)