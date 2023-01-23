24 hours ago
Leighton Hospital chiefs “grateful” for public’s festive donations

in Charity news / Health / News January 23, 2023
MCH donations for Leighton Hospital

Bosses at Leighton Hospital have said they are “grateful” for the many donations received from residents and businesses, despite the cost of living crisis.

Donations received by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity (MCH) included the biggest toy collection to date, arranged by Tesco Extra and contributed to by customers and staff.

The toys were gifted to children spending Christmas in hospital.

Other donations came from Dabbers Scooter Club, gifts for young and elderly patients donated by Twyford House Care Home, Alsager, and gifts also donated by Morrisons Distribution Centre, Northwich.

They received a Christmas tree from Bridgemere Garden Centre near Nantwich, and on site contractors Robertsons donated a selection of gifts for patients on adult wards.

Also, Crewe Alexandra FC players visited the children’s ward to meet patients and donated presents on behalf of the club.

Countless individuals, groups and businesses also donated gifts and supported the charity’s Christmas events.

Emma Robertson, MCH Charity Manager, said: “We are so grateful for the support we have once again received from our local community over the festive period.

“The gifts and donations really do make a difference to those who unfortunately find themselves in hospital at this time of year and we are very grateful to everyone who has supported us.”

To find out more about MCH Charity, visit: mchcharity.org

MCH donations

