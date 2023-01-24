Police appeal after Nantwich man dies in M56 crash

Officers are investigating an accident on the M56 in which a man from Nantwich died.

Matthew Clarke, 48, died at the scene after the incident which involved a BMW car which had left the carriageway.

It happened at around 10.35am on Friday 20 January on the M56 westbound near to junction 14.

Mr Clarke’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

In a tribute, his family said: “Matt was a keen fisherman and land rover defender enthusiast.

“An active member of Corwen and District Angling Club, he ran the Club’s junior training days encouraging more youngsters into the sport and was never happier than when out on the riverbank.

“He was a much loved husband and devoted father and we will miss him and his quirky sense of humour forever.

“We are devastated to have lost him and request privacy at this most difficult time.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped Matt at the scene of the collision and the staff of Cheshire Police for their continued support.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1460391 or call 101.