Nantwich Town beaten at home by Linney double for FC United

Nantwich Town slumped to a second home defeat in three days as they were beaten by a Regan Linney double for FC United of Manchester.
Linney struck early in the first half in bizarre fashion at the Swansway Stadium after just six minutes.
Nantwich keeper Tom Booth’s clearance struck Linney and looped back over the Crewe Alex loanee’s head and into the back of the net.
It put the Dabbers on the back foot immediately as they were recovering from their 4-0 hammering by Stalybridge on Saturday.
Tom Scully had a couple of early half chances including a long range effort for Nantwich, and Oli Patrick had an effort blocked.
Nantwich continued to press after the break and dominated possession for the most part.
Jon Moran blazed over after 53 minutes when he could have done better. And a minute later he had a good chance well saved.
Scully continued to be the danger man for Nantwich with a couple of efforts narrowly wide of the post.
Dan Cockerline narrowly headed over on 68 minutes from Dawson’s free kick.
Linney had a rare attack for the visitors on 84 minutes which was well saved by Booth.
Then drama in injury time as Bircumshaw’s cross fell to Cockerline at the back post but he could only head straight at Dan Lavercombe with the goal at his mercy.
And seconds later Linney broke away, raced down the right side and poked home passed Booth from a tight angle to seal the points for the visitors.
Another defeat leaves Ritchie Sutton’s men hovering above the relegation places in the Northern Premier League, having played more games than the sides immediately below them.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
