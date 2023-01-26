The Rifleman pub to close in Nantwich, say heartbroken landlords

The Rifleman in Nantwich is to close “due to current financial climate”, its landlords have announced.

Annette Townley and partner Gary, who have the pub on James Hall Street for four years, have decided to call time.

In an emotional Facebook post, they said: “For those who don’t already know we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors.

“Sadly in the current financial climate it is no longer viable.

“We would like to thank each and every one of you for all the support you have shown over the past four years.

“We have had so many wonderful times and made so many amazing friends young and not so young alike from the bottom of my broken heart I thank you all.”

The pub is owned by Robinsons brewery.

We contacted the brewery for an update on its future.