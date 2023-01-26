4 hours ago
Controversial Nantwich South housing scheme deferred by councillors
1 day ago
CEC to stage “briefings” for local council election candidates
2 days ago
Nantwich Town beaten at home by Linney double for FC United
2 days ago
Direct Access aims for all Nantwich menus to be in Braille
2 days ago
Police appeal after Nantwich man dies in M56 crash
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

The Rifleman pub to close in Nantwich, say heartbroken landlords

in Human Interest / News January 26, 2023
Rifleman Pub in Nantwich to hold family fun day

The Rifleman in Nantwich is to close “due to current financial climate”, its landlords have announced.

Annette Townley and partner Gary, who have the pub on James Hall Street for four years, have decided to call time.

In an emotional Facebook post, they said: “For those who don’t already know we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors.

“Sadly in the current financial climate it is no longer viable.

“We would like to thank each and every one of you for all the support you have shown over the past four years.

“We have had so many wonderful times and made so many amazing friends young and not so young alike from the bottom of my broken heart I thank you all.”

The pub is owned by Robinsons brewery.

We contacted the brewery for an update on its future.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.