Nantwich News contributor wins prestigious Wistaston award

Nantwich News contributor Jonathan White has been honoured by his village with the award of “Wistonian of the Year” for 2022.

The 51-year-old will receive a commemorative shield and badge.

Jonathan began his voluntary community journalism hobby in 2006 and has submitted hundreds of stories and photographs to Nantwich News and other media relating to Wistaston.

He covers village events such as annual fetes, the model boat and duck race, fireworks, Wistaston in Bloom, St Mary’s Church, Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club, and events at Wistaston Memorial Hall such as concerts, Remembrance Service, and Christmas Fair.

He also writes and takes photographs at events in Crewe, Nantwich, Willaston, Wybunbury and Acton.

He estimates he has produced more than 2,000 stories in the past 17 years with plenty more to come in the future.

He is also the official club photographer at Nantwich Town FC.

He works as a learning support assistant at Cheshire College South & West in Crewe.

Jonathan said: “I am proud to be Wistonian of the Year 2022.

“I hope my reporting showcases the many positive activities that take place over the year in our village.”

Wistaston Community Council was formed from the village group which in 1977 organised the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebration.

Three years later in 1980 they awarded the first Wistonian of the Year to Gladys Byrne who had been instrumental in organising the village Silver Jubilee events.

Wistonian of the Year is chosen by nominations from members of the public through “Roundabout” magazine and nowadays also via the Wistaston Community Council Facebook page.

Nominations are then considered by Wistaston Community Council selection committee for the award.

The winner of the award has usually contributed to village life over several years or has recently done something that is notably worthy and deserving of recognition.

For a full list of Wistonian of the Year winners visit https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/woty.html