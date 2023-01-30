FEATURE: Steps to opening a pharmacy in UK in 2023

Owning a pharmacy is a challenging career move, but one that can be hugely fulfilling as you provide a vital service to your community.

The number of pharmacies in the UK has gradually fallen recently.

This can make access to medication and treatment difficult for people if their local dispensary shuts.

With a growing need for pharmacies in communities up and down the country, now may be a great time to restore the service to your area.

But there’s plenty to think about before you open your doors.

Register the company

Listing with Companies House and HMRC is a vital step for any business but there are also some necessary processes that are specific to a pharmacy.

Registering your business and staff with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) is mandatory. This is the independent regulator of pharmacists and their premises in Great Britain.

You can also benefit from legal support and other assistance for independent community pharmacies if you register your company with the National Pharmacy Association.

NHS dispensing contracts

The core of your pharmacy’s day-to-day activities will typically be dispensing medication and treatment to customers who have received a prescription from their doctor.

However, it’s not a simple case of you stocking things and waiting for people to show up. Pharmacies are contracted by the health service for their services.

You will have to contact your local authority for more information.

Premises and insurance

Your building must be properly equipped to stock medicine. For example, some may need to be kept at certain temperatures, so having equipment to do so is crucial.

Offices and examination rooms are also necessary, while the whole facility must be protected by a professional security system and robust locks.

It is advisable to compare insurance policies tailored to pharmacy businesses.

Business considerations

If you are not medically trained, you must hire a full array of licensed and professional staff, including pharmacists, technicians and counter assistants.

Training will be required for some members of staff so that you do not fall foul of regulations that govern pharmacies.

Once everything is in place, you can open your doors and start helping your local area!

It could be well worth your while to spread the news via local news, flyers or possibly holding an opening event in the pharmacy.

As mentioned previously, pharmacies are often cornerstones of communities large and small, so remember to play a big role in your neighbourhood.

People will value the service that you are providing but they will hold extra worth in a friendly face that they know that they can trust.

(pic by Alwyn Ladell under creative commons licence)