NEU planning picket line outside Malbank and march in Crewe

Striking members of the NEU are planning to stage a picket line outside Malbank School in Nantwich and a demonstration in Crewe this Wednesday (February 1).

Hundreds of teachers will be involved in the strike action across Cheshire, which will have a major impact on schools across the borough.

Some are having to close completely, while others are re-organising provision with some year groups being told to stay at home.

In an email to NEU members seen by Nantwich News, union bosses have outlined the action they are taking at a local level.

This includes active picket lines outside Malbank School in Nantwich as well as at schools in Wilmslow, Poynton, and possibly Sandbach and Macclesfield.

And there will be a march in Crewe from the railway station through to the constituency office of Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan where they will hold a demonstration.

In the email, union bosses say: “Education is in crisis and no one wants to strike. However, the time has come and Wednesday 1st February will be our national day of action.

“I am inviting you all to join us at a demonstration which will be held in Crewe on the 1st February.

“It would be great to see not only teachers but also retired members, support staff who may not be working and any other members who are available on the day etc.

“We will be starting at Crewe Railway Station at 11.30am and then marching alongside our sister Unions to the Constituency Offices of Kieran Mullan for a demo at 12.00.

“We will have flags, t-shirts and banners to hand out and songs to sing. Please feel free to bring your own banners. This is an event for all the family The more the merrier.

“Due to the number of school closures, there will only be limited pickets in action. Wilmslow High School, Poynton High School, Malbank School in Nantwich.

“There will be potentially two more and I will send out details tomorrow if these are confirmed – one in Sandbach and one in Macclesfield. These pickets are not against the individual schools but are part of the national campaign.”