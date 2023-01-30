3 hours ago
Political author in Nantwich talks about fall of Boris Johnson

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 30, 2023
Sebastian Payne prepares to sign The Fall of Boris Johnson (1)

Political journalist and author Sebastian Payne was interviewed about his latest book about Boris Johnson in a conversation and book signing event in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

Steve Lawson, co-owner of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, spoke to Sebastian about his book “The Fall of Boris Johnson” at Malbank School.

Sebastian is currently director of think tank ‘Onward’, who develop bold and practical ideas for the next generation of centre right thinkers and leaders.

He also regularly appears on BBC and Sky News for political comment.

He was previously the Whitehall Editor at The Financial Times.

“The Fall of Boris Johnson” is the fascinating full account of how a prime minister lost his grip on power.

It tells the essential behind-the-scenes story, charting the series of scandals that felled Johnson: from the blocked suspension of Owen Paterson to Partygate, and, finally, the Chris Pincher allegations, which were the final death blow.

Sebastian Payne (left) talks with Steve Lawson (1)
Sebastian Payne (left) talks with Steve Lawson

This is the full narrative of the betrayals, rivalries and resignations that led to the dramatic Conservative coup.

With unparalleled access to those who were in the room when key decisions were made, Payne tells of the miscalculations and mistakes that led to Boris’s downfall, only three years after he first entered No.10 Downing Street.

The event was organised by Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street in Nantwich.

Sebastian said: “It’s been an absolutely wonderful evening, thanks to Nantwich Bookshop, with great questions from a fantastic audience.

“It couldn’t have gone better, tiptop all round.”

Event organisers Steve and Denise Lawson said: “It was great to host another successful event well supported by our amazing customers.

“Sebastian was a fabulous speaker.

“Special thanks to Sebastian who travelled from London after a hectic week to talk to us about his book.

“Thanks to Pan Macmillan who support the independent bookshops. And finally thanks to Malbank School who are always happy to host us, especially Mark Brisbourne who ensures that the hall is always just as we need it.”

To order ‘The Fall of Boris Johnson’ from Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge  visit them in Nantwich, or contact 01270 611665, email [email protected]

Sebastian Payne (left) talks with Steve Lawson (3)

The Fall of Boris Johnson on display (1)

