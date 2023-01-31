Leighton Hospital trust chiefs launch new “remote” care service

Leighton Hospital bosses have launched a new service aimed at helping patients managing their long-term conditions at home.

The Remote Monitoring Service is provided by Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP).

It wants to encourage and support patients with eligible long-term conditions to manage their day-to-day health, while cutting down appointments at hospitals and clinics.

Patients eligible for the Remote Monitoring Service are provided with equipment to take their own readings at home.

This includes weighing scales, blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters. Equipment provided will vary according to the patient’s condition.

Patients input their own readings into an app each day to be reviewed by a health care professional.

This will be escalated as required if readings are outside of a normal range.

The aim is to allow patients to continue their day-to-day lives as normal if readings remain within a normal range, without the need for regular healthcare appointments.

One patient who has benefited from the Remote Monitoring Service is Fergus, who was placed on the service following a severe heart attack.

With the help of his wife Maureen, Fergus has been able to successfully manage and understand his own condition.

The service has even given Maureen and Fergus the confidence to travel abroad – while still recording Fergus’ readings on the app each day.

Nicola Blasé, Remote Monitoring Team Leader at Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust, said: “It’s amazing to see the effect that the service has on patient lives, to see a patient empowered to understand and manage their own condition, that’s what the Remote Monitoring Service aims to do for our patients.”

Learn more about the Remote Monitoring Service and Fergus’ story in the video, below: