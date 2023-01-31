3 hours ago
New police “safety buses” hailed big success in Nantwich and Crewe
6 hours ago
Green waste bin charges could net £4 million for Cheshire East
8 hours ago
Leighton Hospital trust chiefs launch new “remote” care service
1 day ago
NEU planning picket line outside Malbank and march in Crewe
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts cruise to fine 38-13 win over Stratford
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Leighton Hospital trust chiefs launch new “remote” care service

in Health / Human Interest / News January 31, 2023
remote care - Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust - Leighton Hospital entrance

Leighton Hospital bosses have launched a new service aimed at helping patients managing their long-term conditions at home.

The Remote Monitoring Service is provided by Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP).

It wants to encourage and support patients with eligible long-term conditions to manage their day-to-day health, while cutting down appointments at hospitals and clinics.

Patients eligible for the Remote Monitoring Service are provided with equipment to take their own readings at home.

This includes weighing scales, blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters. Equipment provided will vary according to the patient’s condition.

Patients input their own readings into an app each day to be reviewed by a health care professional.

This will be escalated as required if readings are outside of a normal range.

The aim is to allow patients to continue their day-to-day lives as normal if readings remain within a normal range, without the need for regular healthcare appointments.

One patient who has benefited from the Remote Monitoring Service is Fergus, who was placed on the service following a severe heart attack.

With the help of his wife Maureen, Fergus has been able to successfully manage and understand his own condition.

The service has even given Maureen and Fergus the confidence to travel abroad – while still recording Fergus’ readings on the app each day.

Nicola Blasé, Remote Monitoring Team Leader at Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust, said: “It’s amazing to see the effect that the service has on patient lives, to see a patient empowered to understand and manage their own condition, that’s what the Remote Monitoring Service aims to do for our patients.”

Learn more about the Remote Monitoring Service and Fergus’ story in the video, below:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.