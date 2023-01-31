Nantwich manufacturer helps Made Smarter reach 250 milestone

A Nantwich manufacturer has helped a pioneering programme achieve a major milestone of supporting its 250th business investment in technology.

GB Engineering, which makes precision components, is one of the recent SMEs to secure support from Made Smarter, the government-funded and industry-led initiative.

Launched in 2019 to help businesses digitalise, decarbonise and drive growth, the government-funded and industry-led initiative has helped 250 manufacturers to fund projects worth £18 million, including £5 million funded by Made Smarter and £13 million from the businesses themselves.

Almost 1,300 new jobs are forecast to be created, 2,400 existing roles upskilled, and an additional £209 million in GVA for the North West economy over the next three years.

In Cheshire, 31 businesses have secured £567k towards projects valued after £733k in private sector investment.

The forecast impact is almost 80 new jobs, 180 upskilled roles, and an increase of £14.2M GVA for Cheshire.

Geoff Berrisford, Managing Director of GB Engineering, said: “I am a firm believer in continuous improvement and always moving forward.

“This thinking has supported a policy of implementing new technology and freeing up our highly skilled team of experienced engineers to help our customers meet their production needs.

“Robotics has been a natural progression for our business, and we are grateful to Made Smarter for supporting our investment but also helping us create a digital roadmap for further technology adoption.

“It is a challenging time with rising prices, energy costs and supply chain issues, so we have to keep looking to the future and driving efficiency forward.”

Made Smarter has helped manufacturers adopt technologies to integrate systems, capture and analyse data, and even create simulations

of their plants and processes.

Others are now using 3D-printing, automation and robotics to solve business challenges and meet increased demand.

Across the North West, Made Smarter has supported more than 2,500 businesses.

Donna Edwards, director of the North West adoption programme, said: “Digital adoption is still rife and robust in the SME sector.

“It’s been great to see that so many firms have tapped into our expertise to help them select the right approach for their business, how much to invest and which technologies will bring the greatest benefits.

“2023 promises to be another busy year for Made Smarter.”