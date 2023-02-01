Reaseheath College to host world famous floral designer

Florists and flower arrangers will have a chance to watch world famous floral designer and author Gregor Lersch at a lecture demonstration at Reaseheath College in Nantwich on Monday April 3.

Gregor is a Master of Master Florists, the highest possible accolade.

He has presented demonstrations and tutored workshops in more than 32 countries and written numerous floral design books.

He is known for his trend-setting design styles and his lecture demonstrations cover contemporary techniques and principals, mechanics, shape and composition, sustainable strategies and organic materials.

The event is suitable for all flower lovers – from professional and leisure florists and floristry students to flower and horticultural clubs and flower art enthusiasts.

It is being run in conjunction with Group 2000, a NAFAS affiliated contemporary floral art and design club which meets in Northwich.

Sue Poole, programme leader for Reaseheath’s Floristry and Horticulture Department, said: “This will be a very special event for anyone who works with or simply enjoys flowers.

“Gregor is one of the most inspirational and celebrated floral designers in the world and everyone will learn something to take home along with enjoying a very entertaining evening.

“Gregor travels world wide so we feel very privileged that he has chosen to visit Reaseheath College during his very full schedule.”

Gregor is also spending three days at Reaseheath sharing his expertise with college tutors and students, and with young professionals from the WorldSkillsUK talent pool.

The Reaseheath College lecture/demonstration on Monday April 3 starts at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm).

Tickets £25 (in advance only). Book at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/gregor-lersch-demonstration