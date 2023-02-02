FEATURE: Growth of the gaming industry in the UK

The UK’s gaming scene is growing immensely among top performers globally, with a projected 4.8% market size growth in 2023.

Various factors have contributed to this development, technological advancement being one of the most critical.

We shall look at statistical factors and situational aspects that positively contribute to UK’s gaming industry.

2018-2023 Growth Period

The past five years have seen many occurrences which increased gaming consumption. We had more people playing as a full-time gig or for leisure.

Nonetheless, the increased numbers did influence the gaming revenue and other stats to rise significantly.

UK’s industry did grow 5.9% between 2018-2023 and recorded the highest number of participants between ages 21-35.

Similarly, many people joined gambling during the period, increasing their revenue.

You can also gamble your way in the UK, beyond Gamstop, and become a part of the ever-growing industry.

Recorded Revenue in 2022

The UK is Europe’s top gaming nation, with a revenue of $5.9 billion collected in 2022 alone.

Germany came second with $4.6 billion, while France completed the top 3 with a gain of $3.16 billion in the same year.

Factors Contributing to the Growth of the UK’s Gaming Industry

Employment Opportunity

As mentioned, people are now playing video games full-time and are surprisingly earning better than most white-collar jobs.

There are several ways that parties gain from these games, and they include the following:

● Gaming developers designing and selling new or improved game versions

● Players earning from organized gaming competitions

● Gamblers who stake on these games

Growth of Video Game Competitions

With the normalization of online gaming globally, Esports is one of the notable entities organizing video game competitions.

These events, held annually, mainly involve one sport like FIFA, though significant events include multiple video game competitions.

The diversity of technology allows players to participate from anywhere around the world while also executing measures that curb cheating.

Therefore, players can wage on any UK player without worrying about losing their stake unfairly.

The Utilization of Social Platforms

You might have seen your favourite UK celebrity, influencer, or gamer enjoying the activity on a platform like TikTok or YouTube Live.

Participants showcase their talent through social sites, while some offer tutorial services to new gamers.

Moreover, with a significant following in the respective platforms, participants can make income.

The business side will include product placement or any other form of advertisement, thus adding to the employment opportunity factor and revenue income.

Additionally, gaming developers utilize these platforms to advertise their products or new features to a particular game.

The industry will continue tapping these numbers via such strategies as a nation-ranked top consumer of these social platforms.

There’s a Game for Everyone

You don’t have to love sports to start enjoying video games.

Many consoles and PC games, including sports adaptations, fit many people’s preferences.

You can get a game designed from your favourite movie, animation, or TV show, such as:

● The Punisher

● Mortal Kombat

● Justice Shield

● The Witcher

● Game of Thrones

Conclusion

The UK’s Video game numbers will rise with the continual adaptation of the factors mentioned above.

New participants, direct and indirect, are set to join the stats with the existing positive environment created by necessary authorities and entities.

(online gaming – pixabay image, free to use)