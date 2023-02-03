Parishioners and members of the agricultural community celebrated the new farming year at a Plough Sunday service held at Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

The event was held in support of the Cheshire Agricultural Chaplaincy, a charity that supports people across all areas of agriculture going through challenging times.

Representing the charity, Assistant Chaplain Helen Rutter spoke about the acute need to provide mental health support to farmers.

The service was conducted by Rev Anne Lawson, Vicar of the Cross Country parishes of Acton, Church Minshull, Worleston and Wettenhall.

Students from Reaseheath College opened the service by wheeling in a horse-drawn plough and welcoming the congregation.

The Bishop of Chester, Rt Revd Mark Tanner joined in the leadership of the service and blessed the plough and all those who work in agriculture.

Reaseheath Principal Marcus Clinton and Michael-John Parkin, the Chair of Nantwich Agricultural Society, delivered bible readings and hymns were led by musicians from the parish.

Rev Anne Lawson said: “It was really good to be back at Reaseheath after a two year break due to the pandemic, and to be able to renew links with the college in a very tangible way.

“I am grateful to the students and staff for their support and hosting of this service.”

(Pic: Rt Revd Mark Tanner and Rev Anne Lawson are joined by Michael-John Parkin, Marcus Clinton, Assistant Principal Iain Clarke, Helen Rutter and Reaseheath students)