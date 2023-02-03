4 hours ago
St Luke’s Hospice receives New Year fundraising boost

in Charity news / Human Interest / News February 3, 2023
Hospice Festive Fundraising Press Release Image

St Luke’s Hospice has received a New Year’s boost after two of its festive fundraisers helped raise more than £80,000.

The ‘Elf Run’ and ‘Christmas Tree Collection’ fundraisers collected the amount which is vital to help fund hospice care in 2023.

The Elf Run, aimed at schools and nurseries, was a festive fun run which involves children getting “fit and elfie” over the Christmas.

This year, 54 schools and more than 10,000 children took part and brought in more than £40,000.

St Luke’s Community Partnerships Manager Angela Slack said: “We are so pleased with all the schools that took part in our Elf Run.

“It really is an incredible achievement considering the frosty conditions in the run up to Christmas but the children seemed to really enjoy it, so we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved and a special shout out to Mornflake for continuing to sponsor the event.

“This is the fifth year we’ve run our Elf Run which has now raised more than £200,000 for patient care.”

The Christmas Tree Collection service run by the hospice in conjunction with JustHelping offers people a chance to dispose of their real Christmas tree for a donation to St Luke’s.

This year the campaign has helped to raise £48,000.

St Luke’s Head of Events Jane Thompson said: “The Christmas Tree Collection is a brilliant fundraiser because it not only acts as a fundraiser for patient care but also provides a service to our supporters by responsibly disposing of their tree.

“This year has been yet another fantastic result and we’d like to thank all those that donated, as well as those who volunteered to collect the 3,116 trees over 4 days.

“We simply couldn’t do it without you.”

Christmas trees hospice scheme

