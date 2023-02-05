Betley retain top spot in Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division

Betley consolidated their position at the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with a comfortable 0-7 win at Audlem.
Dan Lomas netted a hat-trick, Keiron Duckers scored twice and Dan Socha and Gavin McKeith also scored.
Two of the chasing pack, The Lions and Cooper Buckley, drew 1-1.
Luke Gillan scored for Cooper Buckley with Deneilson Osigwe netting for The Lions, who made life hard for themselves by having a player sent off for a rash tackle very early in the match.
Willaston White Star and Cheshire Cheese played out a 1-1 draw, with Danny Williams netting for The Star and Charlie Maines on target for Cheshire Cheese.
George & Dragon have games in hand and had an emphatic win in the Winsford Derby beating Winsford Over 7-1, thanks to a Miles Wadey hat-trick, two goals from Robbie Hatton and further goals from Kazim Donald and Ryan Hough.
Matthew Stanton netted for the visitors.
The game between NHB and Broadhurst FC had to be postponed as, yet again, the visitors were unable to field a team, despite having over 60 players registered.
In Division One, Nantwich Pirates had a good 4-2 win against Leighton FC, who have been in decent form lately.
Leighton FC led 1-2 at one stage, with goals from Dewi Lewis and Rob Hayward, but The Pirates fought back to win with goals from Liam Whittaker (2), Mikey Truan and Chris Stokes.
Raven Salvador and Cheshire Cat produced an entertaining game which The Cat eventually won 1-2.
Tom McMorine netted for the home side. Princes Feathers are still seeking their first win of the season after going down 1-4 to C & N Utd.
Lewis Larkin scored for Princes Feathers, with Jack Cope (2), Rhys Bennett and Steve Lloyd scoring for the visitors.
Faddiley return to second place in the table following their 10-0 victory over JS Bailey.
Richard Ford, Jamie Baker and George Hopkins each scored two, with further goals coming from Callum Jones (a 30 yarder), Pete Williams, Jordan Long and David Metcalf (Pen.)
League leaders Sandbach Town were too strong for White Horse, and a flurry of late goals gave them a 0-6 win.
Their scores were Henry Baker (2), Harry Cain, James Johnson and Tom Cotton.
