Nantwich Town secure vital win over Atherton Collieries

Ritchie Sutton described his side’s 2-1 victory against Atherton Collieries as a “fantastic victory”, writes Jack Beresford.
Nantwich Town came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Atherton at the Swansway Stadium.
Sutton said: “We’ve performed well and not took the points that we deserved.
“Today we were under par, but we managed to get the three points at home which is fantastic and it gives the fans something to cheer about.”
The game got off to the worst start for The Dabbers as Scott Bakkor gave the visitors the lead inside five minutes.
He managed to get on the end of a long ball up field before driving into the box and cutting inside and slotting underneath Tom Booth.
After going a goal ahead early on, Atherton had a spring in their step and came close to doubling their lead five minutes later.
Colls skipper Dan Lafferty got on the end of a deep freekick but his header was easy for Booth in the Dabbers goal.
On the half hour, the visitors had another golden opportunity as Jay Fitzmartin burst through Nantwich’s backline.
As he got into the box, he chanced his arm but Troy Bourne was there with a last ditch tackle to clear the danger.
Nantwich managed to find a leveller through top scorer Dan Cockerline on the stroke of half time.
Tom Scully’s freekick was headed down by Jon Moran, into the path of Cockerline who managed to bundle home from close range to level the scores.
The second half started like the first with the visitors having the best chances.
Fitzmartin once again got in behind but his effort was comfortably saved by Booth.
In the 52nd minute, Fitzmartin had a golden chance to put his side ahead.
Bakkor found space down the left side, as he got to the byline he crossed towards an unmarked Fitzmartin who had the whole goal to aim at but his volley from six yards out ballooned over the crossbar.
In the 57th minute, the game changed.
Fitzmartin was beaten to a long ball by Booth before the Atherton forward recklessly lunged in on the Dabbers keeper.
The referee had no choice but to brandish the red card.
The Dabbers with the man advantage almost took immediate advantage in the 68th minute.
Adam Dawson’s corner caused chaos in the Atherton box, eventually the ball landed to Cockerline but his acrobatic volley went over the crossbar.
Dawson was playing an instrumental role in the Dabbers offensive play.
He showed excellent footwork down the left side before crossing to Bourne but couldn’t keep his header down.
A minute later, Nantwich were millimetres away from going ahead.
On loan Altrincham forward Ryan Morton did well to keep the ball on the edge of the box before he took aim but his effort crashed off the post before it was cleared way to danger.
In the 80th minute captain Bourne beat the keeper to Scully’s free-kick and looped a header over Owen Mooney in the Colls goal to put his side ahead with just 10 minutes to play.
The Dabbers had a golden chance to seal the deal when Cockerline counter-attacked.
But he rushed his effort and it went well wide of the mark.
In the 94th minute Atherton really should have levelled the game.
Substitute Bailey Thompson broke into the box before getting to the byline and squaring to Bakkor who just had to roll home from six yards out but Booth managed to save with his legs as he throw himself in front of Bakkor’s effort.
Manager Sutton added: “We’ve spoke a few times about Tom, yes he’s made the odd error here and there, but he’s saved us so many points over the season with his ability to save crucial goals.
“He’s saved us two points there just with his ability to save shots.”
The victory lifts Nantwich to 16th in the table. They host Matlock Town at The Swansway stadium on Tuesday (February 7).
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
