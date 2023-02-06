CEC now to cut back on leisure centre discounts in Nantwich

Cheshire East bosses are now planning to raise the age from 60 to 67 for its leisure centre discounted memberships, writes Belinda Ryan.

And they also propose to scrap the two hours free parking at Nantwich and Crewe facilities.

Members using the discounted ‘options’ scheme will also see the 30% reduction on normal prices cut to 25% and the free scheme for armed forces veterans will be scrapped.

These were just some proposals outlined at the environment and communities committee as Cheshire East aims to reduce its leisure costs by £1.291m next year.

The cost-saving measures come as the council faces a £20m funding gap caused by soaring inflation and an increasing demand for services.

However, we revealed last week how the council has failed to collect more than £20 million in Council Tax payments in the past three years.

Chris Allman, head of neighbourhood services, told the committee: “Currently anybody over 60 can get a discounted membership, the proposal is to increase this to 67.”

He said armed forces veterans could sign up to the’ options’ scheme rather getting the facilities free.

Residents who use the Crewe and Nantwich leisure centres currently get a refund of up to two hours for their parking.

Mr Allman said this came from a budget of about £70,000 earmarked for this.

“The proposal will be to remove that and then, working with our parking service colleagues, potentially introduce a parking permit scheme at a reduced rate for those individual members,” he said.

Crewe councillor Joy Bratherton (Lab) said there had been no discussion about these proposals.

“Some of the things that you’ve mentioned that are happening in the leisure services are, to me, shocking because, again, the pensioners are being penalised,” she said.

“We’re not going to be able to take up those cheaper rates.

“We’re going to stop people having the free rebates on their parking ticket from Crewe and Nantwich, which is another £1.30 or whatever on to the cost of their daily swim.

“None of us knew this.”

She said councillors needed to know the details – the minutiae – in advance before they could be expected to vote on the budget.

Nantwich councillor Peter Groves (Con) said he was “surprised and alarmed” to hear about a parking permit being “imposed” in Nantwich and in Crewe.

“What bothers me is this is yet another example of the unfairness of the council’s parking strategy,” he said.

“I understand the difficulties you’ve got, but I’m afraid it really does grate with me to see, yet again, Crewe and Nantwich residents penalised. I’m very disappointed.”

The committee was told the temperature of swimming pools had also been lowered, in line with guidance, as Cheshire East looks to cut its energy costs.

Feedback from the committee will go to the corporate policy committee which will consider the budget on Thursday (February 9) and a final decision will be made by full council on February 22.