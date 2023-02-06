8 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts win 53-13 away at Evesham

in Rugby / Sport February 6, 2023
rugby at Vagrants

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC’s long trip to Evesham proved fruitful as the 1st team ran out comfortable 53-13 winners.

Evesham had started the better of the two sides and Crewe conceded a succession of penalties in the opening 20 minutes and couldn’t get out of their own half.

And the hosts capitalised to take the lead with a converted try.

Eventually, Crewe found some field position and Josh McShane scored in the corner, 7-5.

Further poor discipline produced a yellow card for Crewe which allowed a penalty shot for Evesham to extend their lead to 10-5.

Crewe responded through man of the match Redd Jones who scored his first try of the afternoon, for 10-12.

However, Evesham ended the half in the lead 13-12 with a penalty.

Playing with the wind behind them, Crewe eventually stopped conceding multiple penalties and the boys in black and white eventually found their rhythm.

The second half started with a penalty slotted by Logan Lynch and followed immediately with a try from Tom Manaton, 13-22.

Next, Marcus Dockery scored untouched off a set piece move beneath the sticks, 13-29.

Unfortunately, an incident led to a scuffle which resulted in a red card for both sides.

Crewe regained their momentum through a try by workhorse Charlie Mountford who crashed over in the corner for 13-34.

This was soon followed by Dockery jumping onto a cross field kick to get his second of the afternoon, 13-39.

Crewe were well on top by now and both Manaton and Jones got their second tries each of the afternoon and the score ended 13-53 to Crewe.

Next week Crewe travel to Walsall.

Walsall were promoted with Crewe last season and are currently sitting second in the league and will provide a
stern test for the resurgent Crewe team.

Meanwhile, the second XV put up a really spirited display at Altrincham Kersal just losing by 36-29.

