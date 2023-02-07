Cheshire East puppy farm inspectors faced threats, council reveals

CCTV has been installed at the homes of some Cheshire East Council staff who have been threatened and intimidated after inspecting puppy farms and breeders, writes Belinda Ryan.

One Cheshire East officer, who had been subjected to intimidation and abuse, admitted the council did not know how many unlicensed puppy farms were operating in the borough.

The revelations came to light during a meeting of the environment and communities committee when councillors voted unanimously to adopt the Animal Welfare Licensing Policy in a bid to improve animal welfare.

Cllr Kate Parkinson (High Legh, Con) had asked about intimidation and what protection and back-up the council’s officers had when visiting some premises.

Head of regulatory service Tracey Bettany said: “In terms of intimidation, we have had issues.

“We have installed CCTV at our officers’ homes following direct approaches to their doorsteps and we have removed their information from the database for vehicle registrations.”

She said there are some “notable sites” where officers would never go alone and that the licensing department worked closely with the rural crime team.

One Cheshire East officer, who had been subjected to the abuse, told the committee: “It’s one of those things where you have to be prepared in advance going to a premises…we know which premises we will encounter problems and we will take the police with us if we need to.”

Crewe councillor Joy Bratherton (Lab) asked how many establishments in Cheshire East raise concern with regard to puppy farming or excessive puppy breeding.

When she was told there was an awful lot going on the council didn’t know about, she replied: “I would argue that you do know about it, but it isn’t being addressed.”

The officer said the issue was a national problem and there were sometimes links to organised crime.

Cllr June Buckley (Alsager, Lib Dem) asked if the council could direct people away from these puppy farms.

She was told Cheshire East now has a star rating for breeders on its website, as well as information for people wishing to buy a dog.

The committee voted unanimously to adopt the Animal Welfare Licensing Policy.