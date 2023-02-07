Universal Model Show makes return to Nantwich after pandemic

The ‘Universal Model Show’ returns to Nantwich this month for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic.

It will take place at Malbank School & Sixth Form College on Welsh Row on February 26.

The show is organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club and will feature various exhibits including military, figures, large scale aircraft, ships, railways, science fiction, wargames, flying aircraft, remote control tanks, real military vehicles, LEGO displays, rail exhibits, and live demos.

Model clubs and exhibitors will be displaying their models, there’s an open to all model competition, and traders will be selling a wide range of models and accessories.

There will also be a guest appearance from various Star Wars characters.

Event organiser Steve Morris said: “This year’s Universal Model Show at Malbank 6th form college promises to be a great event.

“From sci-fi models to remote controlled tanks…Star Wars to Lego. Plus much more.

“With more than 100 clubs and trade stands attending there is something for everyone to see.”

Hot breakfasts and lunches will be available from the canteen.

The show will open at 10am and close at 5pm.

Admission prices: £4 for Adults, £2 for children up to 16, £3 for senior citizens 60+. Free for children under 5.

Pay at gate (cash, card, Apple Pay).

The venue is accessible to people with disabilities and all takes place on the ground floor.

There is limited FREE onsite parking for visitors.

For information on the Universal Model Show visit https://www.facebook.com/events/844709636803259

(Images by Jonathan White)