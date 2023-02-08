Go-too rural bus service in Nantwich expands to more areas

The go-too bus service serving rural areas around Nantwich is expanding to meet fresh demand from customers.

Cheshire East Council is launching a campaign to promote the service being trialled in the rural area south of Nantwich, where residents have limited access to public transport.

And as a result of feedback from customers, the service is expanding to visit popular destinations such as Bridgemere Garden Centre and Dagfields Crafts and Antiques Centre at Walgherton.

Go-too offers several incentives to travellers.

Every sixth journey is free and a current offer – available until March 31 2023 – is a ‘Plus One’ ticketing bonus where additional passengers get a discounted fare.

Young people, as well as adults and our older generation, say they are finding the service valuable for getting about, without having to drive, rely on a family member or neighbour, or book a taxi.

Customers can book their journey using the go-too app on their mobile or call the go-too telephone number.

Go-too user Gemma Tinsley said: “It’s brilliant. We live in the middle of nowhere and it’s been a Godsend.

“The app is easy to use and the updates are very helpful. The buses are clean and the staff are very friendly.

“My 13-year-old uses it too and I know he is safe.”

Fellow user Paul Harrison said: “The price of the bus is reasonable.

“The service area works for me as I travel between Audlem and Nantwich and I’ve needed to use it more frequently since my car became unavailable and it’s helped me get to work.”

Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “We are pleased so many people are using this service, but we would like to see more.

“!It’s a great scheme and works well and we have had excellent feedback.

“We hope the new ‘Plus One’ ticketing, lower fares, and the new destinations we have added, will encourage even greater use.

“Go-too also meets our core policy as a green borough, reducing carbon emissions through less car traffic.

“During the present energy crisis, it’s an inexpensive and convenient way to travel locally. We need it to be sustainable and, if successful, we may trial it in other parts of the borough, funding permitting.”

Roadshows are to take place at various locations when residents can meet with staff and find out more about the service.

These coincide with a leaflet drop to 16,200 households promoting the service.

Go-too is now into its second year of a three-year trial costing £1.25m, funded by the Department for Transport.

Conditions of funding mean it can only operate in a limited area, where residents have little or no access to public transport.

It runs between Bunbury, to the north-west of Nantwich and Buerton to the south-east, taking in Audlem, Hankelow, Marbury, Wrenbury, Brindley and Bulkeley.

Customers can request the service by downloading the ‘go-too’ app on their smartphone, or they can call the booking line on 0300 123 5103.

The bus will pick them up and return them to a recognised bus stop.

The service operates with two ‘midi’ 16-seater buses, both with low-floor access for wheelchair users, prams and pushchairs.

They are on the road from 7am-9pm Monday to Saturday.

For all the details and helpful information visit Go-too