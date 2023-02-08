Residents to pay 6.4% more for Cheshire Police from April

Nantwich residents will see a 6.4% hike in the police precept after an attempt to veto the rise and replace it with a 5% increase failed, writes Belinda Ryan.

This means residents living in a band D property will see an extra £15 for the year added to the policing element of their council tax bill.

Police commissioner John Dwyer told members of Cheshire’s police and crime panel there had been a vast improvement in the constabulary’s performance over the past year.

“Over the 12 months to the end of October 2022 Cheshire Police had the highest charge rate for overall crime in the country, the highest charge rate for sexual offences in the country, the highest charge rate for violence with injury offences in the country, the third highest charge rate for vehicle offences in the country and the fourth highest charge rate for burglary offences in the country,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said he was aware of the cost of living crisis affecting households, saying inflation had added around £14.5m to Cheshire Police costs and that proposed savings for 23/24 totalled £4.2m.

But he told the panel: “Without additional funding afforded through the [6.4%] precept increase, substantial and additional savings will be required and the level of service currently provided by the constabulary could not be maintained.”

He said 66% of Cheshire households were in bands A, B or C so would pay less than the £15 increase.

Cllr Martha Lloyd Jones (Halton, Lab) proposed a motion that the panel veto the 6.4% increase and suggested 5%.

“If councils are supposed to manage adequately on a total increase of 5% I am sure the Cheshire Police can do likewise,” she said.

Cllr Norman Plumpton Walsh (Halton, Lab) agreed saying: “Families in Cheshire, especially those in poverty, are facing choices about whether to provide essentials such as food, clothing, and utilities, whilst paying increasing costs for public services.”

Cllr Robert Bisset (CWAC, Lab) said: “We have to make our voices count and I think a negotiated settlement on this 5% would be a good way forward.”

But Warrington councillor Wendy Maisey (Con) told the panel: “I’ve been in the unfortunate situation over the last 18 months where I’ve had to have complete wraparound care from Cheshire Police from the stalking protection unit.

“I would just be mortified at the thought of any services being cut like this.

“I would not be here today if I hadn’t have had the support from the Cheshire Police and from their amazing unit, that is for sure. I would have resigned as a councillor.”

Cllr Lynn Riley (CWAC, Con) said for a long time “we saw some fairly atrocious performance” from Cheshire Police with the constabulary “languishing in the lower levels of performance” but this had improved in a fairly short time with a new commissioner and chief constable.

Co-opted panel member Gemma Shepherd-Etchells said: “I am concerned how this cost of living crisis may impact police demand in the future and therefore we need to safeguard those services that the police provide.”

The commissioner said if a 5% increase was set, 38 police staff would go, including PCSOs.

He added: “My serious concern is that if we were to cut resources, we would not be able to cope with the demand.”

Six panel members voted to veto the 6.4% increase, five voted against the veto and two abstained.

The motion failed as there had to be a two thirds majority of the full panel – which would have been nine.

The proposal to increase the precept by 6.4% was carried.