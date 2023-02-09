Great British Railways HQ decision set for Easter, MP told

Crewe will find out before Easter if it is to be headquarters of the new Great British Railways (GBR).

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan says he met with the Rail Minister Hew Merriman to push the case for the town, and added than an announcement of where the headquarters will be is expected by Easter.

GBR was announced last year as a new body situated outside London which will run the UK’s railway infrastructure.

In July, the Department for Transport announced Crewe had been shortlisted alongside Birmingham, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle, and York to be the home of its headquarters.

The announcement was due to be made in November but was delayed as Government ministers wrestled with the cost of living crisis, turmoil of the financial markets and political instability.

Dr Mullan said: “It is not long until we learn if we have been successful in our campaign to make Crewe the home of the UK’s railways, bringing new highly skilled jobs to the area.

“Crewe’s strong historic links to our nation’s railways make it an ideal location.

“Behind the scenes, I have continued pushing the case for Crewe to receive this valuable investment – holding meetings with decision makers such as the Transport Secretary and the Rail Minister.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our campaign and voted for Crewe!”

Political party leaders have come together in a rare display of unity in Cheshire East to back the campaign for Crewe over the past eight months.