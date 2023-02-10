A Nantwich mum has taken over the reins at the popular Bizzybods children’s store in the town.

Marlee Briscoe is the new owner of Bizzybods on Hospital Street after former owner Mandy Platt decided to pursue new adventures.

Now Marlee, originally fro the USA, is looking to combining being a new mum with a new business.

Bizzybods boutique first opened 20 years ago and has been a successful and popular retailer in the town ever since, selling children’s clothes, toys and gifts.

“Mandy has grown a brilliant community of customers over the years that have supported the shop through many trials as the world has changed,” said Marlee.

“It was important to Mandy to find the right person to carry on the shop as well as grow it to the next level. In late January, I took over ownership.”

Marlee has lived in the town for six years after marrying her husband, who was born and raised in the town.

When they had their son Rowan last year they became frequent customers of Bizzybods.

“My background is in events and party planning however, I became extremely passionate about the clothing and toys my son, Rowan, was wearing and playing with,” added Marlee.

“When I found out that the shop was looking for a new owner, I knew this was right for me and an opportunity to serve a community that has welcomed me so openly.

“We will still be stocking favourite brands such as Kite, Blade and Rose, Steif Bears and Big Rig train sets while also introducing new brands including Maileg and wonderful small clothing brands for babies.

“From April, we will also be offering party planning services and large toy hires.

“This will include birthday parties, baby showers, christening and all other family events in need of a party planner or large hire toys such as ball pits and ride-alongs.

“We can’t wait to offer this service to our customers!”