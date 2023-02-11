Nantwich author E M Lily releases new novel

Nantwich author E. M. Lily has recently released a third novel, writes Jonathan White.

Lily’s latest novel ‘What Do You Think?’ explores the twin themes of parental love and parental protection through fictional characters.

How far would you go to show your love to your children? And how far would you go to protect your child

But is what young people really seek protection, love, guidance or freedom to learn from their own personal experiences? What do you think?

Lily’s two previous novels are ‘Grandma’s Down’ which tackles modern slavery and ‘What a Dog’s Life?’ which grapples with issues surrounding the Mental Capacity Act in a hostile workplace.

E. M. Lily said: “Writing has been my passion right from my childhood.

“I have so often tried to ignore this and to brush it aside, but it refuses to go away. Indeed it only increases the burning desire to write.

“I am inspired by life’s events. For example, fresher courses on safeguarding issues planted seeds in my mind which led me to create a character struggling to protect their child in the best way they knew (What Do You Think?)

“As debates about young people’s rights increase, the balance between granting freedom and wisely protecting is a major challenge for both parents and their teenagers.”

All three books are available from Amazon for download to Kindle by searching for E. M. Lily on https://www.amazon.co.uk/ or via https://www.amazon.co.uk/E-M-Lily/e/B0BBXGXHGK/