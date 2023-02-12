Leaders Betley beaten in Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division

League leaders Betley had a morning to forget losing 5-2 to a vibrant Cooper Buckley side in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
The morning started badly for Betley with the non-appearance of their regular goalkeeper, and they were 3-0 down at half-time.
Luke Gillan (2),Tristan Sword, Taylor Vickers and Constantino Christou, with a 30-yard shot, netted for Cooper with the Betley goals coming from John Hancock and Nathan Cliffe.
The Lions move into third place following their 1-5 win at Audlem, who are still seeking their first point of the season.
Deneilson Osigwe and Jordan Prince both netted twice for The Lions , with Dan Parish also on target.
Adam Caunt scored for Audlem.
Winsford Over beat Cheshire Cheese 3-2 , thanks to two goals from Jamie Dawson and one from Tom Stanton. Aaron Davies scored both the goals for the visitors.
In Division One, Leighton FC move back into second place after their 1-5 win at C & N Utd.
Tom Capewell netted for the home side, with Reece Quinn (2), Sonny Mellor, Tom Edwards and Blake Stubbs scoring for Leighton FC.
Raven Salvador had too much for JS Bailey, winning 0-8.
Robsan Osman, Dan Cooper, and Arun Rowlands all scored twice, with the other goals coming from Matthew Hole and Curtis Rogers.
George & Dragon had a quarter final tie in the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup, and travelled to Wallasey, where they had an excellent 0-5 win against Great Float Sports and Social.
Ryan Mitchell scored a hat-trick and further goals from Robbie Hatton and Oliver McDonough.
There were three quarter-final ties in the Crewe FA Vase.
Sandbach Town beat Cheshire Cat 4-1, thanks to a first half hat-trick from James Johnson.
Cheshire Cat pulled a goal back through Sam Davenport, but a further goal from Tom Cotton sealed the win for the home side.
Nantwich Pirates beat White Horse 3-4, thanks to goals from evergreen veteran Michael Brown, Mikey Truan, Liam Heyes-Porter and an own goal.
Adam Scragg, Lewis Allen and Dan Walford were the White Horse marksmen.
Faddiley won 1-5 at Princes Feathers, thanks to two goals from Jamie Baker and a Jordan Long hat-trick, which included a 30-yard special.
The fixture between Willaston White Star and Broadhurst FC had to be postponed as Broadhurst FC were again unable to field a team, despite signing-on seven players in the last few days.
