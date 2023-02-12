Nantwich Town grab dramatic late draw away at Liversedge

Nantwich Town scored a 94th minute equaliser to secure a point in a crazy 3-3 game with Liversedge at the Clayborn Ground, writes Adam Bateman.
But Dabbers manager Ritchie Sutton later described their second half performance against the second from bottom club as “a complete disaster”.
The Dabbers were looking to get back to winning ways after the defeat to Matlock, as they made the trip to this part of Yorkshire for the first time.
In the early moments, Nantwich exerted pressure on the home side’s backline without success.
Shortly after, Liversedge put pressure on Troy Bourne who fouled Joseph Walton in the box and the hosts were awarded a penalty.
Ben Atkinson smashed the penalty down the middle to the delight of the home fans.
Nantwich roared back into the game, as Tom Scully went close with a shot through a crowded home area that Patrick Boyes did well to save.
Then on 10 minutes, Scully crossed a free-kick and Ryan Morton beat the home goalkeeper to fire home and level the game.
On 25 minutes, the Dabbers put together a flowing move and the ball found its way to Harrison out wide.
His low ball found Dan Cockerline who fired Nantwich into a 2-1 lead.
The helter skelter action didn’t stop there as both sides continued to live dangerously.
Nicolas Walker had a shot well saved by Tom Booth in the Nantwich goal.
At the other end, Morton had a shot which was saved before Booth rescued the Dabbers again with a good stop from Jack Carr on stroke of half-time.
After the break, the home side emerged with extra fire and they almost scored within a matter of moments.
Walker saw his shot saved by Booth, as the pressure began to mount.
Then the dam broke as substitute Nathan Cartman tapped the ball into the goal from close range to equalise for the home side.
Joseph Walton had a header that went wide, but it was only a matter of time before Liversedge took the lead.
Kurtis Harris was left free to poke the ball home after a scramble in the penalty area and the hosts went 3-2 up.
But Nantwich were not beaten and with a few extra minutes added on, James Caton grabbed the latest of late equalisers to the jubilation of the away fans.
The point leaves Nantwich fourth from bottom in the Northern Premier League after 31 games and desperate for points to scramble clear of relegation.
Nantwich are next in action at home to Marske United, one place below them, on February 21.
Recent Comments