South Cheshire organisations launch apprenticeship programmes

Two major employers in South Cheshire have launched their 2023 Apprenticeship programmes.

Bentley Motors has announced 37 new apprenticeship vacancies to coincide with the launch of National Apprenticeship Week.

And Everybody Leisure is looking to recruit around 100 people during the year.

Bentley’s recruitment drive is focused on electrical systems competence, digital software technology knowledge and project management skills.

Apprentice roles will be based at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe with the option of a blend of onsite and remote hybrid working.

Dr Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, said: “Extraordinary people and products have always been at the heart of our business, and now is such an exciting time to join Bentley as we transform our entire operations in the coming years towards the electric era.

“Our new recruits will help underline our ambitions and shape the company, designing and creating the true epitome of sustainable luxury mobility.”

Bentley apprentices colleagues will work while studying towards a recognised higher educational qualification.

Applicants will have the choice between a level 2: GCSE, level 3: BTEC / A level, level 4/5: HNC/HND Foundation degree and level 6: Bachelor’s degree qualification for the intermediate, advanced, higher and degree apprenticeship schemes respectively.

Zakaria El-Shanti, a degree apprentice in New Model Feasibility at Bentley Motors, said: “The apprenticeship programme appealed to me as it was an opportunity to learn a skill while gaining a qualification at the end of my four-year degree with the option to apply for a permanent position at the end of the programme.”

Applications open today for two weeks. For more information visit careers.bentleymotors.com

Everybody Health and Leisure launched their apprenticeship scheme under the theme “Skills for Life”.

One of Everybody’s commitments is to “create local jobs for local people, with 100 to be recruited into leisure, catering and hospitality, business support and apprenticeship roles”.

Everybody works with their training providers who cover personal development, soft skills and the core educational elements.

Ellie Brammall, 18 years old, completing a Marketing apprenticeship at Everybody, said: “Doing an apprenticeship with Everybody Health and Leisure is one of the best things I’ve decided to do.

“It’s helped me develop and learn new skills whilst gaining new qualifications in the workplace.”

Adam Cunningham, 19, completed a Leisure Team Member Apprenticeship at Everybody.

He added: “I would definitely recommend completing a Leisure Team Member Apprenticeship.

“You meet new people, gain valuable experience and if you’re like me, the practical side of the apprenticeship is the most enjoyable.”

Richard Roeton, Senior Learning and Development Manager at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are excited to be celebrating the successes of our apprentices, our apprenticeships scheme and introducing our opportunities for 2023, during National Apprenticeships Week.

“We will be sharing our upcoming opportunities on our social media channels, hearing from current apprentices and learning why doing an apprenticeship is a great opportunity to kick start your career.”

Visit Everybody Health and Leisure’s apprenticeships webpage below to find out more about their current opportunities.