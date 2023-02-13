20 hours ago
LETTER: Why are some CEC schools taking financial hit?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 13, 2023
NEU strike - funding schools - pupils exams GCSEs schools results tables

Dear Editor,
As we approach the budget setting council meeting at Cheshire East I have to ask:

Is anyone else questioning the allocation of the dedicated schools grant, due to be ratified at next week’s CE’s Children & Families Committee?

The LGA guidance is clear:

“That successful schools are increasingly expected to take responsibility of their own improvement and help other schools who may be struggling”

How can it be then, that schools such as Poynton, Sandbach High, Brine Leas School and Alsager are taking such financial hit in CEC’s recommended share of the Dedicated School Grant?

http://moderngov.cheshireeast.gov.uk/ecminutes/documents/s101210/1.%20Schools%20Funding%20Formula%20Report.pdf

Yours Sincerely,

Cllr Mrs Liz Wardlaw
Odd Rode Ward
Cheshire East

