LETTER: Why are some CEC schools taking financial hit?

Dear Editor,

As we approach the budget setting council meeting at Cheshire East I have to ask:

Is anyone else questioning the allocation of the dedicated schools grant, due to be ratified at next week’s CE’s Children & Families Committee?

The LGA guidance is clear:

“That successful schools are increasingly expected to take responsibility of their own improvement and help other schools who may be struggling”

How can it be then, that schools such as Poynton, Sandbach High, Brine Leas School and Alsager are taking such financial hit in CEC’s recommended share of the Dedicated School Grant?

http://moderngov.cheshireeast.gov.uk/ecminutes/documents/s101210/1.%20Schools%20Funding%20Formula%20Report.pdf

Yours Sincerely,

Cllr Mrs Liz Wardlaw

Odd Rode Ward

Cheshire East