Earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria receive aid from Cheshire

Earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria will receive emergency aid of £60,000 from Cheshire Freemasons

Survivors of the devastating earthquake will be receiving vital emergency supplies raised by Freemasons from across the country for British Red Cross, UK for UNHCR and UNICEF.

More than 35,000 people are confirmed to have died in the two quakes which have devastated large areas of south west Turkey and across the border in Syria.

The death toll is certain to rise as more bodies are found.

Tens of thousands of survivors are sleeping in the open in temperatures which have fallen well below zero.

Snow is falling in some parts as the region experiences colder than average winter weather that is also hampering rescue efforts.

Damage from the quake has affected at least seven provinces in Turkey as well as across northwest Syria.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed, displacing families, and schools, hospitals, and other medical and educational facilities will have been damaged or destroyed by the quakes.

Potential damage to roads and critical infrastructure will also complicate search and rescue efforts and the wider humanitarian response.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Luke Tredget, Head of Emergencies from the British Red Cross, said: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow us to provide immediate emergency relief to people who are in desperate need.

“This disaster has devastated vast areas of both countries and left millions of people in urgent need of help.”

David Dyson, head of Cheshire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help the Red Cross, UNICEF and the UNHCR with their relief effort following this terrible earthquake.

“Many thousands of people are in very urgent need of assistance and I’m proud that Freemasons are providing essential support to charities on the ground working with survivors.”