A530 Middlewich Road to reopen Saturday February 18

The A530 Middlewich Road between Leighton Hospital and Pyms Lane will finally reopen to motorists on Saturday February 18.

Cheshire East Council has now confirmed the first phase of the North West Crewe Package works on the A530 between Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane is complete.

This section of the road will reopen on Saturday, 18 February.

Further construction work on a second section of the A530 between Smithy Lane and Flowers Lane will begin soon and will involve an initial phase of works under two-way signal control.

These works will run from the end of February through to early summer.

This will then be followed by a full road closure of this section of the road for approximately nine weeks to allow the northern junction to be built.

Further information on construction progress, traffic management measures and diversion routes will be updated on the council’s website.