Community spirit earns Nantwich salon a national award

A Nantwich salon has scooped a national award after proving a cut above the rest when it comes to community engagement and fundraising.

Steven Burgin, on Hospital Street, fended off competition from hairdressers countrywide to win “Local Salon of the Year” in the industry awards scheme run by American hair brand Joico.

The accolade comes as salon owner Steve celebrates 40 years as a hairdresser and launches new masterclasses for stylists from across the region to sharpen their cutting techniques.

Steve, who employs four people in the salon, said: “It’s very much a team effort and we couldn’t be more proud.

“We have been at the heart of the Nantwich community for over 20 years and have seen many new salons open.

“It’s a competitive market but we love what we do and making our clients feel good about the way they look.

“For me it’s very special to be recognised in my 40th anniversary year and in a category highlighting excellence in customer service and strong community links.

“We want to thank Joico and all our lovely clients and people who engage with us on social media.”

Now in its 23rd year in Nantwich, the salon’s chosen charities are WaterAid and The Little Princess Trust which provides free wigs to youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Staff have taken part in sponsored walks, cut hair for local people fundraising for a cause and given talks to WI groups on styles to stay looking good.

During Covid lockdowns they shared tips on social media to help people care for their hair at home and in recent months the salon has led campaigns to reward kind-hearted people in the community with a free hair make-over.

Joico products are used for washing, colouring and conditioning and the American company has previously recognised Steven Burgin with an award for Social Savviness.

The latest, Local Salon of the Year, paid tribute to Steve’s “amazing customer service and strong links with the community” as well as its fundraising efforts and brand image setting it apart.

The award was presented before a national audience of hairdressers at an Oscars-style ceremony in Glasgow Central.

Steve added: “We love being part of Nantwich surrounded by a close-knit community of traders and local people who just pop in to say hello.

“Hospital Street takes the lead in getting the bunting out for national events like the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and I’m sure we will mark the King’s Coronation in style.

“It is a joy to come into work and now to stage masterclasses passing on my experience to up and coming stylists who enjoy the buzz of looking after people and boosting their confidence with a great haircut.”