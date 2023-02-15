FEATURE: Create that cozy living room

Whichever name you choose to call it – lagom, hygge, or frilustry – when the weather changes and it becomes colder, it is common for people to sit comfortably in their sofa and surround themselves with soft throws.

To help you have a cozy living room in the winter we have put together some tips that will help in adding some indulgent touches to the space this winter.

Warming up your lighting

One of the easiest ways of creating ambiance and adding warmth to a room is clever lighting.

Your room doesn’t need to have one stark overhead beam; you can go with table lamps and floor lamps because they create a softer glow.

You can see a big difference by switching up your light bulbs.

The bulb color can be denoted using the Kelvin rating (this is about 2,700 to 6,500). A higher rating is a cooler bulb.

You are also going to see a description on the bulb such as ‘daylight’ or ‘soft white’.

The best one for the living room is a warm, yellow light because it brings a cozy feel to the room.

You should be looking for a soft white one between 2,700 and 3,000. You can even choose to buy a smart bulb you can easily dim or switch to lower color temperatures using your phone or iPad.

Upgrading your furniture

You need to choose the right sofa for your living room because it is the heart of the home and a place where you get to relax after a long day.

You should invest in quality furniture because it is going to have a big impact on how comfortable your living room is. There is a wide range of options to choose from.

You can choose what you like, but make sure it is quality and comfortable. The sofa is also going to have a big impact on how the room looks.

When you buy an armchair you can go for a matching item or mix it up with a contrast.

There are a lot of things you are going to consider as you buy furniture for your living room.

You have to look at the materials and overall quality of the sofa. Make sure you get something that is practical and works well with the room.

Avoid anything that is going to seem out of place. The quality of fabrics used on furniture like the sofa need to be of high quality because they are easy to clean.

Layering cozy textures

When it is cold, many people crave the comfort and added warmth of throws, blankets, and cushions.

As you layer the soft furnishings, try mixing and matching the finishes because it is going to add texture and interest to the space.

The popular options this season are boucle, velvet, and wool. You don’t have to stop at the soft furnishings.

Add extra warmth and character using rich copper finishes on lamps and planters, natural wood, and textured furniture, from slat-fronted sideboards and cupboards to velvet sofas.

Add a long-pile rug on the floor so that your feet can sink into it.

Mixing in earthy tones

You will notice a big difference when you switch up the colour palette. If you want a warmer and cozier space, forget beige and magnolia and go with shades grounded in nature.

A warm biscuity neutral is a great choice for walls and works well with soft greys, flashes of black, almond tones, and charcoal.

If you are lost and don’t know where to get started with colour schemes, then you take inspiration from furniture or fabrics you like.

Furniture comes in a wide range of options, an extra large coffee table is a great place to display some pieces that show off your personality.

You can find one you like and then draw some inspiration from there. You can use the color of the sofa as the base and then mix it in other shades.

Soothing the senses

Most beauty products tend to come packed with amazing scents, and there is a reason for that.

You need to indulge all your sense to feel really relaxed. Get an oil diffuser and fill it with scents such as geranium, eucalyptus, and chamomile.

When you do this, your room will feel like a spa. Another way of adding warmth and fragrance is using scented candles.

Consider noise levels too. Curtains in richer and thicker fabrics are going to make a lot of difference to the ambiance, which helps in softening outdoor sound and light to make you feel comfortable inside.

(pic by Unsplash, licence free)