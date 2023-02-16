The Ultimate Quiz Night will be held in Nantwich Town’s Atherton & Associates Suite in March to raise funds for the club.

The March 17 event will have a St Patrick’s Day theme two-hour quiz followed by live music, Indian buffet and a raffle to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Nantwich businesses Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd and Amplo Group are hosting the night.

The club’s future plans are to replace the current main pitch with a new 3G pitch and replace the current 3G pitch with a new 3G pitch and associated fencing.

This will double the community football capacity.

It could help the club grow to 80-100 teams across boys, girls, men’s and ladies football.

Full details of the event and what a Live Music Quiz is like can be found on the Eventbrite link here.

Atherton & Associates Wealth Management director Jamie Hull said: “As sponsors of the Atherton & Associates Suite at Nantwich Town FC we’re delighted to support the club further, alongside Amplo Group, to raise much-needed funds towards upgrading the club’s community football facilities.

“The Live Music quiz will be a different, fun night out and we’re hoping local businesses will add their support by joining us for live music, laughter and St Patrick’s Day festivities!”

Amplo Directors Mike Carr and Matt Timms added: “We’re excited to be hosting a quiz night with team at Atherton & Associates to raise funds for our local football club.

“Nantwich Town means a lot to us and we’re incredibly pleased that we are able to support the club in this way as well as our sponsorship.

“It will be a fantastic night and it will be great to see local businesses, club sponsors, players and coaches at the event.”