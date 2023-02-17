Residents have called for action on a “dangerous” junction near Nantwich which has seen three accidents in three days.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday (February 15) at the junction of the A534 with Monk’s Lane and Cuckoo Lane, at Acton.

Fire crews and a major rescue unit from Northwich were sent after a collision involving two vehicles at the junction. One person was trapped in the wreckage.

Police had to close the road while the rescue took place.

It follows an accident which happened at the same junction on Sunday lunchtime (February 12), and again on Monday evening at around 6.30pm.

Cheshire Police say they were called out at 11.37am on Sunday to a collision on Monks Lane involving a black Audi A4 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa. A woman suffered minor injuries.

And on Monday they said the collision on Cuckoo Lane involved a grey Audi and a white Ford Transit. No one was injured.

One resident who lives nearby said he warned Cheshire East Council about the junction more than a year ago.

The man, who we have agreed not to name, said: “Since Sunday, there has been three significant crashes (that I know of) at the monk’s lane/A534/cuckoo lane junction.

“What will it take for Cheshire East Council to act and make this junction safe?

“I have been in contact with the council regarding this junction.

“Allowing cars to travel through the junction at 60 miles per hour is ridiculous.

“Everyone I speak to about this issue agrees with this point.

“The council representative advised that there have been no accidents due to speeding.

“It took me a while to get through my message that I wasn’t complaining about speeding, I was observing that the permitted limit is too fast, and this is one of the primary causes of accidents at this junction.”

The resident who lives near to the junction described how his wife was in their garden with neighbours who are doctors and ran over to help at the time of the first incident on Sunday.

He criticised the council’s existing speed management strategy (SMS), which was quoted to him in a reply a year ago.

“To blindly say we won’t consider changing the speed limit as it does not meet the criteria of the SMS is a bit narrow-minded.

“If crashes are happening, surely that means the speed management strategy is incorrect and should be re-evaluated, particularly in this case.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a statement.

In their email reply last year, they stated: “The council’s existing Speed Management Strategy (SMS) sets out the

criteria of the different speed limits and where these can be applied on the wider network.

“This ensures that the most appropriate speed limit is in place for a particular road and provides a consistent approach when implementing speed limit changes due to new developments or wider route changes.

“Given the existing nature of Monks Lane, a reduction in the speed limit from National speed to 40mph would not be appropriate.”

