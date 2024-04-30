A Leighton Hospital worker is set to show off her moves in a glitzy Strictly-style dance competition before celebrity judges in Blackpool.

Single mum-of-two Charlotte Pemberton, who works as a Cardiac Physiologist, is through to the finals of Dance Floor Heroes Live 2024.

The contest follows the Strictly Come Dancing format with novice dancers training with professionals before taking to the dance floor to compete before a panel of celebrity judges.

Charlotte, 43, will train with professional dancer Simon Bishop before her dance floor debut in the Empress Ballroom at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on June 14.

She said: “Dancing became a thing for me in university when I tried ballroom and Latin classes.

“When my family came along it was hard to find the time to continue and it’s been 14 years since I went to a class.

“So to be selected as a Finalist for Dance Floor Heroes Live 2024 is very exciting.

“It’s the ultimate battle of the ballroom but for real people.”

The NHS worker had to complete an online application and then send a 60 second video before being selected as one of 12 competing in the contest.

Charlotte, who will be cheered on by her children aged 11 and five, added: “I work at Leighton Hospital in the Cardiac Device Clinic and will fit the dance training between shifts.

“There’s only six weeks to prepare so I’m nervous but excited.

“The 12 finalists will battle it out on the dance floor before a panel of celebrity judges including Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton and Strictly’s Vito Coppola.

“The Empress Ballroom is a stunning venue and not many people get to say that they’ve danced there.

“It’s an absolute dream come true.”

The event raises money for Tia’s Crown – a mental health charity bringing people together through dance.

Charlotte has set up a JustGiving fundraising page here.