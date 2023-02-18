Monthly Crewe “classic car meet” enjoyed by visitors

A monthly ‘Off The Rails Classic Car Meet’ was enjoyed by hundreds at the Crewe Heritage Centre on Vernon Way in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

The event was free entry and featured dozens of cars, vans, and motorbikes and took place in dry weather.

The vehicles were all on display outdoors with manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Citroen, Dodge, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, MG, Mini, Renault, Riley, Rover, Toyota, Triumph, Vauxhall, Volvo, and VW.

Car of the day was an immaculate 1954 Renault 4CV (750), assembled at the Renault facility in Acton, London for the UK market.

It was restored some years ago, then parked up and was recommissioned in 2022.

Exhibitors and visitors travelled from Crewe and Nantwich and further afield including Congleton and Stoke-on-Trent.

A video of the event will be available to view on the ‘Old Classic Car’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@oldclassiccarUK

The Crewe Heritage Centre site was also open to visitors including its North Junction Box signal box with raised viewing area, gift shop and café and visitors could also inspect the Advanced Passenger Train (APT); InterCity 125 High Speed Train (HST); Metrolink tram; and Crewe Station A signal box.

All profits raised from the North Junction Box signal box gift shop and café will support work of Crewe Heritage Centre as an educational charity to invest back into the museum.

The Crewe Heritage Centre is located between the Crewe-Chester and West Coast Mainline on the site of the original Crewe Locomotive Works.

It was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, on 24th July 1987 to mark the 150th anniversary of the first train to arrive at Crewe Railway Station in 1837.

The next ‘Off The Rails Classic Car Meet’ will also be free entry to all and takes place on Sunday 12th March 2023 (open to public from 10am). If displaying a vehicle, please arrive between 8-9:30am.

For further information visit the Crewe Heritage Centre website here.