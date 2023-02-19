LETTER: Crewe’s Valley Brook a graveyard for trolleys

Dear Editor,

Crewe’s Valley Brook is a graveyard for abandoned supermarket trolleys.

Taxpayers’ funding of over £3 MILLION has been granted for the Valley Brook Corridor in Crewe.

It is not entirely clear exactly what such a huge amount of money is going to be spent on.

Cleaning up the water in the brook will only cost a small fraction of that.

What is certain though, is that both the brook and the banks and surrounds of the brook need to be tidied up urgently.

That they have been allowed to get in their current deplorable state is unacceptable.

Another example where Crewe is the poor relation compared to other towns in Cheshire East.

In parts the banks and surrounds of the brook are strewn with litter, rubbish and debris.

The brook itself is also a dumping ground for rubbish and has become a graveyard for several abandoned supermarket trolleys.

Some of the trolleys have been there for some time because they have weeds growing out of them.

@CreweFirst is calling for an urgent clean up of the Valley Brook Corridor and regular attention given to keep it that way.

The Valley Brook Partnership, involves local authorities, Mersey Rivers Trust, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, Groundwork and many more.

The Environment Agency and Cheshire East Council and Crewe Town Council successfully bid for £2.9m of central government funding (though the town fun) and an additional £250k.

https://naturalcourse.co.uk/uploads/2021/11/Valley-Brook-case-study.pdf

Yours,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Candidate

Crewe North

Putting Crewe First